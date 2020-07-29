Coronavirus: Pakistan, oltre 1.000 casi nelle ultime 24 ore

epa08534476 A woman donates her blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19 at a blood bank in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 08 July 2020. The blood plasma from the COVID-19 survivors is to be used for the treatment of people currently battling to recover from the virus, reports state. EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

276.288 le persone contagiate finora

ISLAMABAD, 29 LUG – Il Pakistan ha registrato 1.063 nuovi casi di coronavirus e 27 vittime nelle ultime 24 ore. Lo ha annunciato il ministero della Sanità precisando che il numero totale di contagiati nel Paese è salito a 276.288 e quello dei morti a 5.892.

In aumento anche le persone guarite, 2.,447 per un totale di 244,883 (88,6%). 1.179 pazienti si trovano in condizioni critiche, 38 in meno del giorno prima. (ANSA)

 

