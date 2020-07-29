Coronavirus: Hong Kong, ospedali a rischio collasso

epa08236438 A man wears a face mask at his vegetables stand in Hong Kong, China, 22 February 2020. Hong Kong has so far reported two deaths and 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after a police officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The virus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed more than 2,000 people with over 77,000 infected worldwide, mostly in China. EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

PECHINO, 29 LUG – Il sistema ospedaliero di Hong Kong potrebbe “collassare” con l’impennata di casi di Covid-19: è l’allarme lanciato dalla governatrice Carrie Lam che, invitando a restare a casa, ha spiegato che la città è “sull’orlo di un focolaio di comunità su larga scala”.

Oggi sono entrate in vigore le nuove regole anti pandemia, tra cui l’uso delle mascherine obbligatorio e la chiusura dei ristoranti. Hong Kong, che ha affrontato bene la pandemia nelle battute iniziali, continua a registrare più di 100 infezioni al giorno, quando meno di un mese fa la media giornaliera era sotto la decina.
(ANSA)

