Spiegare l’emergenza covid-19: l’importanza della lingua dei segni

di
webdesigner
-
0
8 Numero visite

La necessità di usare le mascherine complica la comunicazione delle persone sorde, abituate a leggere le labbra. Abbiamo incontrato Chiara Sipione che affianca il presidente della Regione Zaia nel corso della conferenza stampa quotidiana

Guarda il video

di Milva Andriolli, immagini Mercedes Rizzo, montaggio Renato Masiero

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE