PROVINCIA DI LUCCA – Grazie alla Protezione Civile di Castelnuovo è stato attivato un servizio ponte di spesa a domicilio per anziani sordi della Valle del serchio.

Un servizio che grazie alla disponibilita’ gratuita delle interpreti Lis e la Croce Rossa è stato eseteso anche ai residenti a Lucca e sulla Piana.

