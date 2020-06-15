Murales a Trastevere, Sordi porta in moto Raggi

di
webdesigner
-
0
8 Numero visite
A mural, created by Harry Greb, the street artist who in recent days paid tribute, among others, to Spallanzani and George Floyd, which shows the Italian actor Alberto Sordi who carries the mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi on an American motorcycle he appeared on a wall of the Trastevere district in Rome, Italy, 15 June 2020. To commemorate the hundred years since the birth of the Roman actor in the mural he was portrayed in a famous scene of 'An American in Rome' but this time in the company of the mayor Virginia Raggi with whom to make a hypothetical motorbike tour around the city, showing that there is still much to do. ANSA/Gabriele Santoro

Un buon compleanno all’Albertone nazionale da parte di Harry Greb, lo street artist che nei giorni passati ha reso omaggio, tra gli altri, allo Spallanzani e a George Floyd

Un buon compleanno all’Albertone nazionale da parte di Harry Greb, lo street artist che nei giorni passati ha reso omaggio, tra gli altri, allo Spallanzani e a George Floyd, con un “tributo ad Alberto Sordi – si legge in una nota dell’artista – proprio in via San Cosimato a Trastevere proprio dove oggi, 100 anni fa, nasceva il grandissimo attore romano.

Nel murale è ritratto in una famosa scena de ‘Un americano a roma’ ma stavolta in compagnia della sindaca Virginia Raggi con cui fare un ipotetico giro in moto per la città, mostrando che c’è ancora tanto da fare. Tra l’altro proprio oggi che riaprono i cinema e i teatri”.

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE