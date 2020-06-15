Murales a Trastevere, Sordi porta in moto Raggi

Un buon compleanno all’Albertone nazionale da parte di Harry Greb, lo street artist che nei giorni passati ha reso omaggio, tra gli altri, allo Spallanzani e a George Floyd

Un buon compleanno all’Albertone nazionale da parte di Harry Greb, lo street artist che nei giorni passati ha reso omaggio, tra gli altri, allo Spallanzani e a George Floyd, con un “tributo ad Alberto Sordi – si legge in una nota dell’artista – proprio in via San Cosimato a Trastevere proprio dove oggi, 100 anni fa, nasceva il grandissimo attore romano.

Nel murale è ritratto in una famosa scena de ‘Un americano a roma’ ma stavolta in compagnia della sindaca Virginia Raggi con cui fare un ipotetico giro in moto per la città, mostrando che c’è ancora tanto da fare. Tra l’altro proprio oggi che riaprono i cinema e i teatri”.