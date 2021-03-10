Lombardia: 10,2 mln a sostegno studenti disabili sensoriali

Il presidente della Regione Lombardia, Attilio Fontana, nel corso del suo discorso in Aula al Pirellone a Milano, 26 Gennaio 202. Ansa/Matteo Corner

Assessore Locatelli: ‘Apertura bando alle famiglie il 15 aprile’

MILANO, 10 MAR – Regione Lombardia stanzia un contributo di 10,2 milioni a sostegno degli studenti non vedenti, ipovedenti, non udenti, sordi e affetti da un’ipoacusia importante, che hanno bisogno di un’assistenza qualificata da parte di specifiche figure educative, di materiale didattico specifico e libri di testo che garantiscano l’inclusione didattica.

“Anche grazie al confronto con i diversi soggetti interessati è stato possibile semplificare e inserire elementi di miglioramento per interventi finalizzati a garantire agli studenti percorsi inclusivi sempre più aderenti ai bisogni e alle difficoltà di ogni bambino o studente.

L’approvazione in anticipo di questa delibera consentirà alle famiglie e agli altri soggetti direttamente coinvolti di poter pianificare per tempo la stampa e l’acquisizione dei libri di testo necessari alla prossima stagione scolastica”, annuncia Alessandra Locatelli, assessore regionale alla Famiglia, Solidarietà sociale, Disabilità e Pari Opportunità.
L’apertura del bando per le famiglie avverrà il 15 aprile
