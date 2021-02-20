L’appello relativo ai vaccini Covid-19

QUESTO SCRITTO E’ UNA SORTA DI APPELLO RELATIVO AI VACCINI COVID, A MIO PARERE ANDREBBERO FATTI A PARENTI E ACCOMPAGNATORI E DISABILI CONTEMPORANEAMENTE IN MODO DA NON CREARE PROBLEMI A CHI LASCIARE I DISABILI

di Andrea Pennati

