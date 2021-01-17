La mia patologia di Andrea Pennati

CARI AMICI

ATTRAVERSO LA MIA PATOLOGIA COMBATTO L’ESCLUSIONE DELLE PERSONE FRAGILI FACENDO VEDERE CHE ANCHE CHI SEMBRA BISOGNOSO DI AIUTO MA PUO AIUTARE

 

