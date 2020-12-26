Cari , attraverso il web la distanza si abbatte perché nulla è impossibile. Secondo me il covid ha abbattuto lo steriotipo per il quale si pensa che il web è solo per la comunicazione dei disabili ma è utile per tutti
di Andrea Pennati
