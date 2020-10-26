Lettera aperta all’Onorevole Presidente Giuseppe Conte

di
webdesigner
-
0
27 Numero visite
Il premier Giuseppe Conte al Senato ascolta la discussione a seguito della sua informativa sulle misure adottate per la nuova fase relativa allÕemergenza epidemiologica da Covid-19, Roma 21 ottobre 2020. ANSA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Salve Onorevole Presidente Giuseppe Conte

Sono Andrea Pennati Le scrivo per sensibilizzarLa sul tema della disabilità durante le future decisioni per arginare il  covid19, penso che i disabili e le associazioni vanno considerate tra i servizi indispensabili.

Grazie per l’attenzione cordiali saluti.

Andrea Pennati

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE