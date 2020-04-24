Occhio alle news

Sono l’ ideatore del sito dal 2002 e sono molto orgoglioso di essere “sordomuto” e non sordo, l’ho realizzato in proprio fino ad oggi ed in forma del tutto volontaria. Nel 2002 un bel giorno ho vinto due milioni di lire al “gratta e vinci” e mi sono regalato un computer tuffandomi così nel mondo del web. In poco tempo non ho studiato mai per un attestato e costruito da solo ma non è stato facile