Covid-19: Videochiamate cosi ci sentiamo meno isolati

Cari il covid non ha bloccato il web che dal mio punto di vista è una valvola di sfogo perchè la scrittura aiuta a non essere frustrati, se no la mente ne risente ciò sarebbe grave più dell’emergenza.

Per abbattere le distanze ci sono le videochiamate (per fortuna) cosi ci sentiamo meno isolati.

