Pechino 2022: anche Gb annuncia boicottaggio diplomatico

A larger logo of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is seen in Beijing, China, 19 November 2021. According to media reports, US President Joe Biden says US is considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics. ANSA/WU HONG
LONDRA, 08 DIC – Dopo gli Usa e l’Australia, anche la Gran Bretagna ha deciso di boicottare le Olimpiadi invernali di Pechino 2022.

Lo ha annunciato il primo ministro Boris Johnson. (ANSA).

 

