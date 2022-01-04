Covid-19: Francia, quasi 300.000 contagi in 24 ore

Lo ha detto il ministro della Salute Vèran in parlamento

epa09642960 French Health Minister Olivier Veran leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting of the French government, in Paris, France, 15 December 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
PARIGI, 04 GEN – “Non siamo lontani dai 300.000 contagi in un solo giorno”: lo ha detto, davanti al Parlamento, il ministro della Salute, Olivier Véran. (ANSA).

