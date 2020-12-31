Covid: Svizzera, 91enne morto dopo vaccino, nessun nesso

Da indagini emerge che il decesso è dovuto a patologie pregresse

GINEVRA, 31 DIC – Non vi un legame evidente tra la vaccinazione anti-Covid ed il decesso di un paziente in Svizzera.

Lo afferma Swissmedic, l’autorità elvetica per il controllo degli agenti terapeutici che ha dato l’autorizzazione all’uso del preparato messo a punto da Pfizer/BioNTech, che ha reagito alla notizia della morte di una persona di 91 anni, nel cantone di Lucerna, che era stata vaccinata contro il Covid-19.

 

