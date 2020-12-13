🔅 Covid: Usa,superati 16 milioni di casi e 297.000 morti

epa08777774 A pedestrian walks a dog beside some of the hundreds of thousands of white flags placed in a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA, 27 October 2020. The public art project, 'In America, How Could This Happen', was conceived by DC-area artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg and consists of over two-hundred thousand flags placed to honor COVID-19 victims. The official toll of people who have died with COVID-19 in the United States approaches a quarter of a million. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Un milione di nuovi contagi solo negli ultimi quattro giorni

WASHINGTON, 12 DIC – Negli Stati Uniti i casi di contagio da coronavirus dall’inizio della pandemia hanno superato i 16 milioni, con un record di un milione di casi negli ultimi quattro giorni. I decessi sono oltre 297 mila.

I dati sono della Johns Hopkins University. (ANSA).

 

