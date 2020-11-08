Covid: Russia, 20.498 casi e 286 decessi in 24 ore

di
webdesigner
-
0
6 Numero visite
epa08802656 A medical specialist escorts a patient to the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 06 November 2020. Russia for the first time recorded more than 20 thousand cases of COVID-19 a day. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the operational headquarters, more than 1.733 million people have contacted coronavirus in Russia. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Il bilancio dei contagi sale a 1.774.334, i morti sono 30.537

La Russia ha registrato 20.498 nuovi casi di coronavirus e 286 ulteriori decessi provocati dalla malattia nelle ultime 24 ore: lo hanno reso noto fonti ufficiali, secondo quanto riporta il Guardian.

Il livello dei contagi è leggermente inferiore al record segnato nelle 24 ore precedenti.

I dati portano il bilancio complessivo delle infezioni dall’inizio della pandemia a quota 1.774.334, inclusi 30.537 morti. (ANSA)

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE