Brasile sospende test su vaccino cinese

epa08810354 The Governor of the state of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, speaks during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 November 2020. Doria reported that the Butantan Institute, one of the main medical research centers in Brazil, will produce up to 100 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 annually with the reforms that have already begun to be carried out at its plant in Sao Paulo. EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

A causa di un ‘grave incidente’

Il Brasile sospende le sperimentazioni del vaccino cinese contro il Covid-19 a causa di un ‘grave incidente’. Lo ha annunciato l’ente regolatore brasiliano.

Solo ieri il governatore di San Paolo, Joao Doria, aveva annunciato che le prime 120 mila dosi di vaccino contro il Covid prodotte dalla cinese Sinovac, finora uno dei più promettenti, sarebbero state distribuite in Brasile entro il prossimo 20 novembre. Sulla natura dell’incidente, che ha coinvolto un ricevente volontario, non sono stati forniti dettagli se non che sarebbe avvenuto il 29 ottobre.

 

