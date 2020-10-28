Covid: Germania verso la chiusura di bar e ristoranti

di
webdesigner
-
0
11 Numero visite
epa08753235 People at Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, Germany, 17 October 2020. Federal government and the prime ministers of the federal states met on 14 October and discussed the restrictions against the coronavirus (COVID-19). The new measures lowered the threshold such as an extended mask requirement, curfew hours in restaurants and bars, and stricter participant limits for private parties in case the number of infections increases. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

Esclusi dalla misure la consegna a domicilio e asporto

BERLINO, 28 OTT – Il governo federale tedesco e i Land potrebbero concordare per una chiusura temporanea di bar e ristoranti. Lo riferisce la Dpa, citando fonti vicine alla riunione attualmente in corso tra la cancelliera Angela Merkel e i governatori tedeschi.

Escluse dalla misura la consegna a domicilio e le ordinazioni da asporto. (ANSA).

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE