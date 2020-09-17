Germania, oltre 2.000 casi di coronavirus in un giorno

epa08672863 Medical workers take swab samples at a coronavirus test station in front of the Austria Center Vienna, in Vienna, Austria, 16 September 2020. Up to 3,000 students have to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus before entering lectures of the Vienna University of Economics and Business. The test station is a pilot project to see how quick tests, with results in less than 15 minutes, could secure major events. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

In precedenza questa soglia superata a metà agosto e ad aprile

17 SET – La Germania ha registrato 2.194 nuovi contagi da coronavirus in un giorno, secondo il Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Lo riferisce Die Welt. L’ultima volta che i casi giornalieri sono stati più di 2.000 è stato il 21 agosto.

Prima ancora, l’ultima volta che i casi sono stati superiori a 2.194 è stato il 24 aprile. La situazione rimane grave in quattro regioni bavaresi in particolare. Dall’inizio della crisi sanitaria 265.857 persone nel Paese sono state infettate dal virus Sars-CoV-2. (ANSA).

 

