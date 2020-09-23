Coronavirus: Gb supera i 6.000 contagi, 37 i morti

di
webdesigner
-
0
3 Numero visite
A commuter wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walks past banners thanking Key Workers for their efforts during hte coronavirus pandemic, travels through Waterloo Train Station in central London on May 13, 2020, as people start to return to work after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased. - Britain's economy shrank two percent in the first three months of the year, rocked by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday, with analysts predicting even worse to come. Prime Minister Boris Johnson began this week to relax some of lockdown measures in order to help the economy, despite the rising death toll, but he has also stressed that great caution is needed. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

I test salgono a 220.000, stabili ricoveri in terapia intensiva

LONDRA, 23 SET – Nuovo picco da maggio dei casi di coronavirus nel Regno Unito secondo i dati giornalieri diffusi oggi dal governo, che certificano altri 6.178 contagi contro i quasi 5.000 di ieri. Stabile invece – alla vigilia dell’entrata in vigore delle nuove restrizioni annunciate ieri da Boris Johnson – la conta dei morti (37 nelle ultime 24 ore come ieri), nonché il totale dei ricoveri nazionali in terapia intensiva, fermo a 181.

Circa 220.000, infine, i test quotidiani eseguiti, fino a una somma di oltre 19 milioni dall’inizio della pandemia. (ANSA).

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE