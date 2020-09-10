Coronavirus: Afp, oltre 900mila morti nel mondo

epa08600391 A nurse prepares a vaccine during a routine immunization campaign at The Children Community Health Care center in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 13 August 2020 According to data from the Indonesia Ministry of Health, the children's health service programs decreased dramatically during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

27.711.866 i casi accertati

PARIGI, 10 SET – Sono 900.052 le persone che hanno perso la vita a causa del Coronavirus nel mondo e 27.711.866 i casi accertati. E’ quanto risulta da un calcolo dell’Afp.
(ANSA).

