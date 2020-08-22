Coronavirus: oltre 800mila i decessi nel mondo

di
webdesigner
-
0
2 Numero visite
TOPSHOT - Aerial view showing the burial of a victim of COVID-19 at the General Cemetery in Santiago, on June 23, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Chile nearly doubled its reported coronavirus death toll to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from COVID-19. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

Lo rileva l’Afp nel suo conteggio

ROMA, 22 AGO – Sono ad oggi più di 800mila i decessi per coronavirus nel mondo, stando ad un conteggio della Afp.
(ANSA).

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE