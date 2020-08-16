Coronavirus: Giappone, 1000 nuovi casi per il terzo giorno

epa08581813 Young people wearing protective face masks walk a crossway at Shibuya, near the fashion community department store Shibuya 109, in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2020. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on 03 August 2020 new 258 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It's the seventh consecutive day marking over 200 cases registered per day. A total number of infected people in Japan has exceeded 40,000. According to reports, 170 of the 258 people infected are people in their 20s and 30s. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Quasi la metà a Tokyo

ROMA, 16 AGO – Il Giappone segnala oltre 1.000 nuovi casi di coronavirus per il terzo giorno consecutivo. Lo riporta la Cnn citando i dati del ministero della Salute. Quasi 400 dei nuovi contagi sono stati registrati a Tokyo. Le vittime di Covid 19 delle ultime 24 ore sono tre.

Il Giappone ha avuto finora 55.426 casi e 1.101 decessi correlati al virus. (ANSA).

 

