Nuovo record in Romania, 1.284 contagi in 24 ore

epa08477484 A volunteer wearing a protective mask, backed by a campaign banner, waits for people that are scheduled to make the antibody test in order to help them filling the testing formalities, at the improvised test center organized at the National Arena Stadium, in Bucharest, Romania, 10 June 2020, at the end of the coronavirus alert situation in Romania. On Wednesday, the population past infection testing program started, meant to establish the degree of immunization regarding the infection with the new coronavirus. Up to 10,500 Bucharest residents will make the antibody test against the Sars-Cov2 virus, as the results are expected to show the percentage of those who were immunized and the level of circulation of the new coronavirus in the Romanian capital, according to Bucharest City Hall. President Klaus Iohannis announced the extension of the alert state, even after June 15, as Romania is gradually easing lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Altri 15 morti da ieri. Paese balcanico tra i focolai d’Europa

BUCAREST, 25 LUG – La Romania si conferma tra i principali focolai d’Europa per quanto riguarda il coronavirus. Nel paese balcanico nelle ultime 24 ore si sono registrati altri 1.284 casi di Covid-19, nuovo record dall’inizio della pandemia. Il numero totale degli infetti è salito a 43.678, i decessi a 2.165 dopo i 15 delle ultime 24 ore.

Numeri che, com’è noto, hanno indotto il ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza ad inserire la Romania nella lista dei Paesi dai quali chi arriva in Italia sarà obbligato a osservare una quarantena di quattordici giorni. (ANSAmed).

 

