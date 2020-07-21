Coronavirus: Bulgaria, 196 casi e otto morti in 24 ore

Problemi per alto numero di operatori sanitari contagiati

BELGRADO, 21 LUG – In Bulgaria, al pari degli altri Paesi della regione balcanica, prosegue la forte ripresa dei contagi da coronavirus: nelle ultime 24 ore i nuovi casi sono stati 196, con il totale salito a 8.929.

Come riferito dai media regionali, si sono registrati altri otto decessi, che portano a 308 il numero complessivo delle vittime.
I pazienti in ospedale sono 624, dei quali 34 in terapia intensiva. A causa dell’alto numero di operatori sanitari contagiati, nel Paese cresce il deficit di medici e infermieri, con la situazione che è particolarmente critica a Plovdiv.

Fino alla fine di luglio in Bulgaria è in vigore la ‘situazione di emergenza’ sanitaria, con le autorità che moltiplicano gli appelli al rispetto delle misure di prevenzione anti-covid.(ANSAmed). (ANSA).

 

